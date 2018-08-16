Virginia man tosses child over embankment, into creek while fleeing police, authorities say

A Virginia man was arrested Monday after he allegedly threw a toddler in a creek while fleeing police, authorities said.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Kyle Steven Sunday, was allegedly driving with his 2-year-old son on his lap around 5 p.m. on Monday evening. A police officer with the Strasburg Police Department reportedly spotted the duo and attempted to pull Sunday over.

But when Sunday stopped the car, he got out and fled, allegedly tossing the toddler over an embankment and into a creek as he ran, a different officer saw, NBC4 reported.

An officer ran to rescue the child, who was later treated for “several lacerations” the news station reported.

Then, with the help of authorities with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday was later found hiding in the attic of a home on Fairchild Drive. He was arrested and charged with felony counts such as child abuse, reckless driving and eluding police, according to CBS 6.

The child’s mother, Kristi Ann Letima, 27, was also charged with child neglect and endangerment, obstruction of justice and making a false report to law enforcement. She allegedly told authorities that Sunday had stolen the car with the child inside, WHSV News reported, but failed to tell police that she was in a relationship with Sunday and that the toddler is their son, according to NBC 4.