Virginia man killed in flash flood from Florence remnants

A Virginia man was killed Tuesday after his pickup truck was overtaken by rushing water during a flash flood caused by the remnants of Hurricane Florence.

Virginia State Police said the pickup was found upside down and submerged in water that had flooded Route 607 in Louisa early Tuesday.

Police said it appears that Richard Edward Kelih Jr., 59, was attempting to cross the road when water began rushing around his vehicle.

It’s the second death in Virginia attributed to Florence. On Monday, an employee of a flooring company died when a tornado touched down in Chesterfield, just south of Richmond.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. Chesterfield Fire/EMS spokesman Lt. James Elmore said the man was found dead under a pile of debris. A second person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The building was nearly leveled. The roof blew off and debris was sent hundreds of yards (meters) across parking lots in the small industrial park where the company is located.

Elmore said four areas of Chesterfield received storm damage. Trees were downed and there was some structural damage.

The Chesterfield tornado has been categorized by the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, as an EF2, with winds of up to 120 miles (about 190 kilometers) per hour.

Meteorologist Mike Rusnak confirmed that a second, less-powerful tornado touched down Monday in Chase City, in Mecklenburg County, Virginia, near the border with North Carolina. That tornado had wind speeds of 80 to 85 miles (about 130 to 135 kph) per hour. It knocked down numerous trees and damaged some structures.

“This is all from a tropical connection with Florence,” Rusnak said.

Rusnak said survey teams were out Tuesday assessing the damage and working to determine whether additional tornados touched down.

The weather service issued more than a dozen tornado warnings across several Virginia counties on Monday.