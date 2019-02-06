Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax sexual assault accuser releases statement detailing allegations

Vanessa Tyson, who has accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault, releases statement detailing allegations.

“With tremendous anguish, I am now sharing this information about my experience and setting the record straight. It has been extremely difficult to relive that traumatic experience from 2004. Mr. Fairfax has tried to brand me as a liar to a national audience, in service to his political ambitions, and has threatened litigation. Given his false assertions, I’m compelled to make clear what happened,” she said, in part, in a statement.

