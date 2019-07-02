Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax resigns from law firm amid sexual assault allegations

Virginia‘s embattled lieutenant governor is stepping down from a law firm where he has worked since last year amid sexual assault allegations against him.

Justin Fairfax has been on leave from Morrison & Foerster since February after two women publicly accused him of assaulting them in 2000 and 2004. The firm said it had conducted an internal investigation into Fairfax and found no evidence of misconduct during his employment.

“Justin fully cooperated with the investigation,” a firm spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News. ” … With the conclusion of our investigation, Justin’s leave of absence has ended. Justin has informed us, however, that he has decided to leave the firm and we respect that decision.”

Vanessa Tyson, one of Fairfax’s accusers, said he forced her to perform him oral sex on him during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston. She said the Virginia lieutenant governor took advantage of her past as an “incest” survivor.

JUSTIN FAIRFAX ACCUSER SAYS DEMS ARE DUCKING HER CASE: ‘PURE COWARDICE’

Meredith Watson claimed Fairfax raped her in 2000 while they were both students at Duke University. Fairfax denied the allegations and has said both encounters were consensual.

“The allegations by Ms. Watson and Dr. Tyson are false and totally inconsistent with how I have lived my entire life,” Fairfax said in a statement to the National Law Journal on Monday. “It has been an honor to be affiliated with such a distinguished firm as Morrison & Foerster and I wanted to allow them to conclude their investigation before announcing my departure from the firm. But with that process completed, I have decided that, at the present time, it is best for me to focus my attention on serving the people of Virginia.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Virginia Republicans have called for hearings on the allegations to begin next week in the General Assembly. No law enforcement investigations in North Carolina or Massachusetts — where the alleged sexual assaults occurred — have been initiated.

Last month, Fairfax said he was mulling a run for governor, saying the allegations have helped raise his public profile.

Fox News media reporter Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.