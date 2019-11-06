Virginia Dems flip state Senate; votes still being counted in state House battle

Democrats in Virginia on Tuesday won back control of the state Senate, The Associated Press projected, but it’s not yet clear whether they will also flip the state House.

Winning back both chambers would be a major victory for Democrats, giving them control of both the governor’s office and the legislature for the first time in over two decades.

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Republicans had a slim majority in both the state House and Senate, but Virginia has been trending blue for years amid growth in more diverse, liberal suburbs and cities, and population declines in more rural, conservative areas.

Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, was not up for reelection Tuesday but actively campaigned for Democrats in his state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats have promised that, with control of the state legislature, they could pass an agenda that Republicans have blocked for years, including stricter gun laws and a higher minimum wage. They also have aimed to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, making Virginia the final state needed for possible passage of the gender-equality measure.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.