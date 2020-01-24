Virginia cop dies after being dragged by vehicle trying to flee traffic stop, police say

A police officer died in Virginia after being dragged by a vehicle driven by a suspect trying to flee a traffic stop, officials say.

The incident unfolded Thursday night in Newport News and left the officer with “multiple injuries,” according to the city’s police department.

“At some point during the encounter with the driver, he accelerated, dragging the officer,” it said in a statement.

“After being transported to the hospital, the officer succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased,” it added.

The driver who fled the scene crashed nearby and was taken into custody, police say.

The names of the officer and the suspect have not yet been released. Police are expected to provide an update on the case at a press conference later Friday morning.