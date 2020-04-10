Virginia cars line up just right to ‘share love’ with special Easter message

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A dozen churches in Virginia used cars to share an Easter message with the world in a unique way amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Fox organized the event as a way to “take the gospel outside the walls” of the church building.

“The Lord wants to use this time to take the church to new levels of expressing the gospel,” Fox, associate pastor of Global Outreach Church in Virginia Beach, told CBN News.

Volunteers wore masks and complied with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for social distancing as each car pulled into its spot. Members of 12 churches in the Hampton Roads area spelled out along the road in Chesapeake: “He is risen,” a common greeting on Easter referring to Jesus’ resurrection from the dead.

One church member, Andre Chambers, said: “In the middle of this pandemic there is hope, that there’s strength, and that we will make it through this because He has risen – so will we.”

Easter is the holiest day on the Christian calendar, and isolation isn’t stopping many from getting creative, and reaching out online or through social media.

Churches held drive-in services and priests offered drive-thru confessions, as most congregations have gone completely online, following the CDC’s guidelines restricting gatherings to 10 people or fewer.