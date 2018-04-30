Viral Facebook post shows Texas police officer posing with dog after responding to call of 'vicious' animal

Guess he wasn’t so ruff in person.

A Texas police department took to Facebook on Sunday, when it described an officer’s encounter with a male dog, Fox 8 reported.

Texarkana police included several snaps in the viral post, which has been shared more than 42,000 times as of Monday night.

“After we got a vicious dog call this morning, Officer Travis Frost spotted the dog laying on someone’s front porch there,” police wrote on Sunday. “Travis said that he left the door of his patrol unit open so he could quickly jump back in if the dog was vicious and came after him.”

The post added that Frost whistled and the dog headed towards him.

But when the officer and dog met, the pooch entered the front of the patrol car “and just made himself at home.”

“Travis said they just hung out together and took some pictures until an Animal Control Officer got there,” police added.

A Monday update said the dog’s owner has retrieved him.

“It was discovered that he had an implanted chip, but the owner’s contact information had not been updated in the system,” police explained. “Had that information been current, it would have been possible for the Animal Control officer to immediately scan the chip and contact the owner yesterday.”