Violent offender gets 10 years

A registered violent offender who pleaded guilty to transporting a minor from Montana to Wyoming and having sex with her has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

The Department of Justice says 61-year-old Rodney Lee Zahn was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen in Missoula for transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Prosecutors say Zahn befriended a developmentally delayed 16-year-old girl and her family in Sheridan in late July 2016 and left town with her early on Aug. 2. They were located two days later in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Prosecutors say Zahn admitted he had sexual intercourse with the girl twice and that he knew she was 16.

Zahn was required to forfeit the pickup truck and camper he used to transport the girl.

