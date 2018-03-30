‘Violent deportee’ who escaped custody at JFK airport caught, reports say

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, the man who escaped immigration custody earlier this week at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, has been apprehended in Chicago, authorities told local media.

Law enforcement sources told News 4 on Friday that the manhunt for Mbacke, the 31-year-old from Senegal, had ended. The man was at the airport for deportation Tuesday evening when he reportedly escaped from law enforcement while going through security.

The is a developing story; please check back for updates.