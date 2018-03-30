‘Violent deportee’ who escaped custody at JFK airport caught, authorities say

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, the man who escaped immigration custody earlier this week at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, has been apprehended in Chicago, authorities said.

The manhunt for Mbacke, the 31-year-old from Senegal, had ended, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a statement. The escapee was at the airport for deportation Tuesday evening when he reportedly escaped from law enforcement while going through security.

The is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Fox News’ Courtney Crawford contributed to this report.