'Violent deportee' ID'd after escaping ICE custody at JFK airport

ICE agents identified Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, 31, as the “violent deportee” who escaped from federal immigration custody Tuesday night at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are not immediately clear. A spokesman from the Port Authority confirmed news of the escape to Fox News early Wednesday.

U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) agents removed the unidentified man’s handcuffs while going through airport security, law enforcement sources told the New York Daily News. He eluded authorities at Gate B23 in Terminal 4 at around 8:30 p.m. local time.

He was supposed to be escorted onto a plane.

The man was previously arrested on a weapons charge, according to the New York Daily News.

A law enforcement source told the newspaper that video captured the man jumping into a taxi and leaving the airport. The New York Post reported that he was not considered a threat to people at the airport.