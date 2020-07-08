Violent clashes erupt in Serbia after new coronavirus curfew announced

Serbians angry over a looming coronavirus curfew stormed the country’s parliament building during a series of violent clashes with police that now have officials wondering whether they should proceed with the measures.

The chaos that erupted in Belgrade on Tuesday came after health officials reported the highest single-day death toll of 13, as well as 299 new COVID-19 cases. Serbian police say 23 people have been detained and scores of police officers and demonstrators were injured in the violence that lasted for more than six hours.

“You know, seven days ago I thought to impose once again the lockdown of the entire country because of that new wave of the COVID-19 crisis,” President Aleksandar Vucic said Wednesday, a day after announcing that a weekend curfew will be reintroduced in the Balkan country.

“But you know, if we would have done that, we would have no chances of surviving economically and we need to live with this, and we need to take all precautionary measures but we need to keep on working, to keep on working very hard just to protect our business community and our workers,” he added.

Serbia’s chief epidemiologist, Predrag Kon, also told N1 television Wednesday that the announced curfew is still under discussion and might not be imposed after all. Kon said the protest on Tuesday evening “showed how people feel” about the possibility of total lockdown in Belgrade during the weekend.

He said the virus’ spread has to be curbed and lockdown is the easiest way. But he suggested the measures might be less strict than the ones Vucic announced, which included a restriction on gatherings of more than five people.

During the unrest in Belgrade Tuesday, police cars were set on fire, and rocks were thrown while officers responded by firing tear gas, according to the BBC.

At one point, a large group of demonstrators entered the National Assembly building, but were cleared out by police about 15 minutes later, the station adds. Others who gathered outside the building could be heard chanting “Resignation! Resignation!”

Police chief Vladimir Rebic told state-run RTS television that authorities are now working to identify more people who took part in the rioting that left 43 police officers and 17 demonstrators injured.

Rebic also said police showed “maximum restraint” and reacted only when it was absolutely necessary.

Vucic’s critics accuse him of lifting the previous lockdown measures too early in May, ahead of parliamentary elections on June 21.

Soccer and tennis matches were played in packed stands and the elections were held despite warnings from experts that the mass gatherings without social distancing could lead to a new coronavirus wave.

Vucic’s party, the BBC reports, ended up winning the elections in a landslide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.