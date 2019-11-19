Vietnam offers loans to grieving families to return 39 bodies found dead in Britain

Loans are being offered loans to the families 39 Vietnamese citizens who were found dead in a refrigerated truck last month in the United Kingdom to repatriate the bodies to Vietnam.

Some relatives told the BBC they have been approached by Vietnamese authorities offering the option of taking out a government loan of up to $2,840 or paying the cost of repatriation themselves.

ESSEX TRUCK DEATH VICTIMS INCLUDE 10 TEENAGERS, TWO AS YOUNG AS 15: BRITISH POLICE

The families had already paid upwards of $50,000 to smuggle the victims into the United Kingdom, according to BBC.

“We already had to borrow so much money, we had to mortgage what we had. I don’t even know if we can borrow anymore,” said Pham Ngoc Tuan, brother of one of the victims.

Messages to the Vietnamese consulate in London from Fox News were not immediately returned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bodies — 31 men and eight women — were discovered inside a truck in Essex, about 25 miles east of London, on Oct. 23. Two drivers have been charged with manslaughter and suspects in Vietnam’s Ha Tinh province have also been taken into custody.

The truck’s container was registered in Bulgaria and entered Britain via ferry after leaving the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.