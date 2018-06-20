Video shows teen throwing whiskey bottle at van, hitting boy

A teenager has been caught on surveillance video in Philadelphia throwing a whiskey bottle at a passing van, shattering a window and hitting a 10-year-old boy in the head.

WTXF-TV published video Tuesday showing the teen and other boys running away after the bottle crashes through the van’s front passenger window.

Police say the 10-year-old suffered a scrape from the impact of the bottle and cuts from the broken glass.

Investigators say one of the other boys was seen throwing something at a car earlier.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the teens and identify them.