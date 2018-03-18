Video shows nightclub fight, gunfire that left 7 hurt

Seven people were injured early Saturday when shots rang out at a nightclub in Louisville, Ky., authorities said.

Video footage from inside the club appears to show a fight underway before shots were fired.

The club, called Cole’s Place, has metal detectors and security, WDRB-TV reported. It was unclear how the weapons got inside.

When police arrived, four victims were still at the club, while two others had already gone to a hospital, officials told the Courier-Journal. All injuries were non-life-threatening, officials said.

A seventh victim suffered a graze wound, but refused medical treatment, police told WLKY-TV.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating, the station reported.

No suspects were immediately identified, authorities said.