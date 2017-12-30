Video shows Clydesdale rescued from Colorado pond after falling through ice

First responders in Elbert County, Colo., might deserve a beer after their next shift following a dramatic rescue Friday that was captured on video.

The video posted to Facebook shows local sheriff’s deputies teaming with firefighters from Elizabeth Fire Rescue to pull to safety a Clydesdale horse that was stuck in a pond after falling through the ice into freezing water, Denver’s Fox 31 reported.

The horse struggled to gain its footing after the rescue, but showed no sign of injury, the report said.

Afterward, the horse — named Shamus — was apparently so grateful that it sent the deputies a container of homebaked cookies.