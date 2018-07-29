Video released of deadly semi-truck crash in Nevada that killed 2

Authorities in Nevada released dramatic video on Wednesday from a deadly crash earlier this month involving a semi-truck that’s being blamed on “drowsy driving.”

The Nevada Highway patrol told FOX5 Las Vegas the crash was reported just after 6 a.m. on July 18 on U.S. 93 approaching Interstate 15.

Motorists were stopped for a flagger in a construction zone at the time when the semi-truck hit the vehicles in a moment that was captured on a dashcam video.

The truck struck a Toyota Corolla that two men from Idaho were traveling in, Trooper Jason Buratczuk told FOX5. Both the men, identified as Christopher Markley, 34, and Robert Jay Barns, 50, were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men from Idaho were ejected from a Toyota Corolla after it was struck by the semi-truck and died at the scene, police say.  (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The truck then hit a Nissan, another semi-truck, and a Chevrolet Malibu before coming to a stop.

Buratczuk said the driver of the semi-truck who hit the vehicles admitted to “drowsy driving,” and may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The driver of the semi-truck admitted to “drowsy driving,” according to police.  (Nevada Highway Patrol)

“Drowsy driving is just as bad as if you were intoxicated or texting and driving…it impairs your ability to drive a vehicle,” he told FOX5.

The NHP said no charges have been filed as the crash remains under investigation.

