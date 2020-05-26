Video of white woman calling cops on black man in Central Park draws outrage

A video of a white woman calling the cops on a black man because he asked her to leash her dog in Central Park Monday is drawing outrage on social media.

The footage, posted on Twitter by the man’s sister, begins with the masked dog walker marching toward the man and demanding that he stop filming.

YOUTUEB EXEC APOLOGIZES FOR CALLING POLICE ON BLACK MAN OUTSIDE HIS SAN FRANCISCO BUILDING AFTER OUTRAGE

“Please don’t come close to me,” the man, who doesn’t appear on camera, is heard responding several times.

She continues to ask him to stop filming — and then threatens to call 911.

When the man invites her to “please call the cops,” she says: “I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life.”

“Please tell them whatever you like,” he responds.

AHMAUD ARBERY’S LEGAL TEAM LOOKING INTO HOW LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT HANDLED CASE

The dog walker then pulls down her mask as she gets on the phone and says: “I’m in the Ramble and an African American man with a bicycle helmet, he is recording me and threatening my dog.”

She pauses before repeating that “there is an African American man. He is recording me and threatening my dog.”

Click here to read the full story in the New York Post