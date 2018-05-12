Video: Cop beat up teen daughter in school office as employees looked on

A Florida cop was caught on camera beating up his 14-year-old daughter inside her school’s main office as employees watched on, prosecutors said.

In the video, released by prosecutors this week, Miami-Dade police officer Raymond Rosario is seen slapping the girl across the face, pulling her by the hair and whipping her with a belt on her leg. The Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy employees sitting a few feet away did not flinch, the Miami Herald reported.

The arrest report noted that the March 19 incident was sparked after Rosario’s daughter allegedly “disrespected her teacher.” The teenager “stated she did not sustain any visible injuries and/or bruises.”

Rosario surrendered to police and was booked on a felony child abuse charge. Miami-Dade police said he has been “relieved of duty with pay” pending an investigation.

A plea hearing is set for Tuesday.