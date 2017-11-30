Video contradicts Chicago officers’ accounts of shooting

Court records show that two Chicago police officers have changed their accounts of a fatal 2014 shooting after viewing a surveillance video that showed they weren’t as close to the shooting as they had said.

The altered accounts from Officer Saharat Sampim and Sgt. Nicola Zodo have raised doubts about the official narrative of the shooting that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Roshad McIntosh, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Police have said McIntosh was shot on the back porch of a brick two-flat on the city’s West Side. They said McIntosh fled on foot as numerous officers pulled up to investigate a tip about guns. He was shot after he pointed a gun at an officer, according to police.

The police surveillance video indicates both Sampim and Zodo were in different positions than they had reported. The events that led to the shooting weren’t captured.

Questions surrounding the case came after Chicago’s police oversight agency reopened the investigation in the summer at the request of McIntosh’s family.

A federal lawsuit filed by the family alleges McIntosh was unarmed and tried to surrender when he was shot. However, police recovered a loaded pistol from the scene, and city lawyers also have photos of him displaying guns before his death.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is still investigating the shooting and the actions of the other officers, said spokeswoman Mia Sissac.

“We saw that there were some insufficiencies in the original investigation, and it warranted a new investigation,” Sissac said.

Neither Zodo nor Sampim could be reached by the newspaper for comment.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com