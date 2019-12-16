Video allegedly shows North Carolina deputy body slamming student: report

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was placed on administrative leave after surveillance video surfaced that allegedly showed him body-slamming a middle school student before the student was dragged out of the camera’s purview, a report said.

Curtis Brame, the Vance County sheriff, told North Carolina ABC affiliate WTVD that he was stunned by the video. He said he asked the state’s Bureau of Investigation to probe the incident, which occurred at Vance County Middle School.

The student seen in the video is younger than 12 years old, the report said.

A teacher, who did not wish to be identified, told the television station the unidentified deputy is a “kind-hearted officer.”

“He’s a very kind-hearted officer who really cares a lot for the kids. He talks to them like they are his own. He’s almost like a father-figure to them.” — Unidentified Vance County Middle School teacher.

The school district released a statement Friday saying, “We are aware of the incident that occurred at Vance County Middle School involving a school resource officer. We are deeply concerned by the actions that took place. School and district officials are working closely and in full cooperation with the local authorities to address this matter consistent with school board policy and state laws,” WTVD reported.

Authorities have not yet identified the officer involved in the incident, the report said.