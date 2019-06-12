Victor Davis Hanson: Anti-Trump figures could face 'boomerang effect' as Mueller probe concludes

Anti-Trump figures may soon face scrutiny in a “boomerang effect” after the conclusion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s Russia investigation, political commentator Victor Davis Hanson said Wednesday.

Those soon facing trouble could include former FBI Director James Comey, his onetime deputy Andrew McCabe, ex-CIA Director John Brennan, and others — instead of officials within President Trump’s orbit, Hanson claimed on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“I think the Mueller story is pretty much through, and it’s kind of like a boomerang effect,” Hanson said. “Now we are going to see that the people who were instrumental in subverting the Trump campaign and transition and indeed the presidency are going to be called to account.

“We heard these walls are closing in,” Hanson continued, “but it’s going to act in reverse. So, Comey, Brennan, McCabe, [Justice Department official] Bruce Ohr and his wife — they are facing criminal referrals or likely criminal referrals.

“This is going to be a slow, drawn-out process all the way to the 2020 election,” he added.

Hanson recommended that President Trump in 2020 campaign heavily on the state of the economy as the post-Mueller news cycle continues.

“You mention the good economy,” he told host Laura Ingraham. “That’s something Trump needs to focus even more on.”

“We have a big annual deficit and Trump might be vulnerable there, but the Democrats don’t have a reputation for fiscal sobriety,” he added. “In areas that Trump might be vulnerable, they offer no alternative vision but the Green New Deal and reparations.”