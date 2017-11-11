Vice President Pence cleans Vietnam Veterans Memorial on holiday
“>
VP Mike Pence and wife, Karen joined Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to clean the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
vp-mike-pence-and-wife,-karen-joined-interior-secretary-ryan-zinke-to-clean-the-wall-at-the-vietnam-veterans-memorial-on-veterans-day.
Mementos including a worn pair of boots at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
mementos-including-a-worn-pair-of-boots-at-the-vietnam-veterans-memorial-on-veterans-day
Vice President Mike Pence pauses as he cleans a portion of the Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
vice-president-mike-pence-pauses-as-he-cleans-a-portion-of-the-veterans-memorial-on-veterans-day
Vice President Mike Pence cleans a portion of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
vice-president-mike-pence-cleans-a-portion-of-the-vietnam-veterans-memorial-on-veterans-day
Vice President Mike Pence cleans the names of Vietnam vets at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
vice-president-mike-pence-cleans-the-names-of-vietnam-vets-at-the-vietnam-veterans-memorial-on-veterans-day.
VP Mike Pence and wife Karen, with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, clean the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
vp-mike-pence-and-wife-karen,-with-interior-secretary-ryan-zinke,-clean-the-wall-at-the-vietnam-veterans-memorial-on-veterans-day
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke VP Mike Pence, and his wife Karen at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
interior-secretary-ryan-zinke-vp-mike-pence,-and-his-wife-karen-at-the-vietnam-veterans-memorial-on-veterans-day
VP Mike Pence and wife Karen pose for a photograph at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
vp-mike-pence-and-wife-karen-pose-for-a-photograph-at-the-vietnam-veterans-memorial-on-veterans-day
Volunteers remove mementos before cleaning the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
volunteers-remove-mementos-before-cleaning-the-wall-at-the-vietnam-veterans-memorial-on-veterans-day
Volunteers remove mementos before cleaning the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
volunteers-remove-mementos-before-cleaning-the-wall-at-the-vietnam-veterans-memorial-on-veterans-day