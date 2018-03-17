Veteran Turkish journalist Sahin Alpay released from prison

Turkey’s official news agency says a journalist who has been accused of supporting a failed coup has been released from prison.

Sahin Alpay, a 74-year-old journalist who wrote for the now defunct Zaman newspaper, was released from a prison on the outskirts of Istanbul early Saturday. But he has been banned from leaving his house and the country, according to Anadolu news agency.

Alpay was arrested soon after the July 2016 failed coup, accused of terror group membership and attempting to overthrow the government.

Turkey blames the coup attempt on U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Gulen denies all accusations.

In January, Turkey’s constitutional court ruled that Alpay’s rights had been infringed by his imprisonment and ruled for his release, but a lower court refused to carry out the order.