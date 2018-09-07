Vermont town honors the nation's 1st ordained black minister

More than 220 years after the nation’s first ordained black minister became a pastor in a small predominantly white community in Vermont, people there are honoring his life and work with an historic marker.

Lemuel Haynes served in the Parish of West Rutland for 30 years, drawing people from neighboring communities and hours away, with sermons that historians say at times touched on racial equality.

The West Rutland Historical Society is holding a public dedication ceremony Saturday.

Haynes was born to a white mother and black father in West Hartford, Connecticut and indentured to a devout churchman. Before becoming a minister, Haynes wrote a piece entitled “Liberty Further Extended” in 1776 in which he said liberty should be extended to all. Vermont was the first state to abolish adult slavery.