Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders enters crowded 2020 presidential race

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2018, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks about his new book at a George Washington University/Politics and Prose event in Washington. Leading congressional liberals are unveiling a package of bills that aims to reduce what Americans pay for prescription drugs by linking prices to lower costs in other countries. Sanders and Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings plan to introduce three bills Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced he’s running for president in 2020 in an interview set to air on Vermont Public Radio on Tuesday.
“We began the political revolution in the 2016 campaign, and now it’s time to move that revolution forward,” he told the radio station.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.