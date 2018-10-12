Vermont school gives fifth-graders sexuality survey, sparking outrage among parents

A Vermont elementary school’s decision to ask fifth-grade students about their sexual history and gender identity has left many parents furious.

Students at Windsor Elementary were given a survey that asked them about their sexual preferences, their biological sex and how they “identify” as and if they have had a “romantic relationship” in that past year that involved a “sexual partner.”

Vanessa Beach, who posted portions of the survey on Facebook, said it was “ridiculous and unnerving” that her 10-year-old daughter was asked to disclose such information.

Beach said in her post that she has no problem discussing sexuality, but that it’s shocking that fifth-grade students were asked about something they may not yet understand.

“It’s none of their business,” she wrote. “What if my child was having a hard time with her sexuality?”

The Windsor Southeast Supervisory Union did not answer multiple requests by Fox News for a comment.

WPTZ reported that the survey was given to students on behalf of a nonprofit domestic violence prevention and advocacy group, WISE.

Parents were supposedly given a notice allowing them to opt out of the questions on behalf of their children, but Beach says she never received anything and was only made aware of the survey when her daughter brought it home.

Attempts to reach WISE for comment were also unsuccessful.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.