Vermont fugitive on US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list nabbed in Jamaica after international manhunt

A Vermont man, who had the distinction of being on the U.S. Marshals’ list of 15 most wanted fugitives following allegations he murdered his girlfriend nearly two years ago, has been nabbed in Jamaica after an international manhunt, investigators said Tuesday.

Leroy Headley, 38, has been at large since the murder of Anako Lumumba, the mother of his two children, in May 2018, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release. He’s been wanted by the South Burlington Police Department ever since.

Marshals investigators discovered the 38-year-old had ties to the Caribbean nation and enlisted the help of Jamaica’s Constabulary Force and Fugitive Apprehension Team, the release said.

As investigators further explored Headley’s Jamaican ties, they determined he was likely in the Westmoreland Parish in the town of Negril.

After nearly two years on the run, Jamaican authorities spotted Headley driving a vehicle Sunday night at around 7 p.m. in Negril, officials said. Headley was taken into custody without incident.

Headley made the marshals’ list of 15 most wanted fugitives in November. John Walsh, known for hosting “America’s Most Wanted,” featured the case on his show “In Pursuit” last month, according to the Burlington Free Press.

Headley is scheduled to appear for a court hearing in Kingston, Jamaica, on Wednesday to determine his return to the U.S., investigators said.