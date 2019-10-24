Venice tourist accused of holding currency exchange worker hostage over $100 swap

A tourist in Venice who reportedly was outraged over the number of euros he was given in exchange for $100 has been arrested for allegedly holding a currency worker hostage.

The man, believed to be a 46-year-old from Israel, is now facing kidnapping charges following the incident at a currency exchange business near the Rialto Bridge, according to The Guardian.

The individual reportedly swapped $100 for some euros – but felt ripped off after seeing the amount of cash he was given back.

He then allegedly prevented the woman who brokered the exchange from leaving her booth for the next half hour. The “dismayed and frightened” worker eventually called police, who showed up and arrested the man, The Guardian reported.

The arrest comes after a gondolier in Venice was threatened, headbutted and punched by a rowdy tourist in September after asking the man and his family to disembark from his stationary boat.

That incident, which was recorded and shared on Facebook, reportedly began when a group of South American tourists climbed down into a stationary gondola without the guide’s permission and began taking selfies.

Two German tourists also were fined 1,000 euros in June after they were spotted preparing coffee with a camping stove on the Rialto Bridge, The Guardian reported.

Venice has been pushing back against tourism saturation in recent years. Last year, the Italian city installed temporary gates to help deal with the crowds of tourists that flock to the iconic waterways throughout the city. Earlier this year, the city approved charging an entrance fee for visitors not planning to stay overnight.

Fox News’ Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.