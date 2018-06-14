Venezuela's Maduro replaces VP while promising 'new start'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is replacing his vice president as part of a cabinet shuffle that he said will allow a “new start” following his re-election last month.

Former Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez had been serving as president of the government-controlled constitutional assembly. Maduro said on Twitter that she’ll take over as vice president from Tareck El Aissami, who will assume a new role as the government’s top economic policy maker.

Six women were appointed to 10 other cabinet positions that were also filled on Thursday.

Maduro coasted to victory last month in an election boycotted by the main opposition parties and condemned as illegitimate by the U.S. and other foreign governments.

With his power consolidated, he must now tackle an economic crisis marked by widespread shortages and hyperinflation.