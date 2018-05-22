Venezuelan president expels top US diplomat

May 22, 2018 KID News World News
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 that he is expelling Todd Robinson, the top U.S. diplomat in Venezuela and his deputy for allegedly conspiring against his government.  (AP)

President Nicolas Maduro is expelling the top U.S. diplomat in Venezuela and his deputy for allegedly conspiring against his government.

Maduro made the announcement in a televised address, giving Todd Robinson and his deputy Brian Naranjo 48 hours to leave the country.

Tensions have mounted mount between the two countries following Maduro’s victory in disputed presidential elections on Sunday. The White House has branded the election a “sham.”

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores wave to supporters at the presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 20, 2018  (AP)

Robinson is a career diplomat who previously served as ambassador to Guatemala. Venezuela and the U.S. haven’t exchanged ambassadors since 2010.

There was no immediate reaction from Robinson or the U.S. Embassy in Caracas.