Venezuela says explosions were an attack on President Maduro

Venezuela’s government reported Saturday afternoon that several explosions, heard at a speech given by President Nicolas Maduro, were an attempted attack on him.

Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a live broadcast Saturday that several dronelike devices armed with explosives detonated near Maduro during his appearance at a military event, according to The Associated Press.

AP quoted Rodriguez as saying Maduro was safe and unharmed, though seven others were injured.

Firefighters at the scene were disputing the government’s account, AP said.

Maduro, according to the wire service’s account of events, was giving a speech in the capital of Caracas during a celebration of the National Guard’s 81st anniversary. He was wearing the presidential banner.

“To the conscious Venezuela, we are going to bet for the good of our country, the hour of the economic recovery has come and we need…” Maduro was saying before the cameras quickly moved away from him.

He was next to his wife and other officials for the event. AP said a video showed his wife, Cilia Florez, appear to wince, and then she and the president both began looking up toward an unidentified sound.

Soldiers lined up for the event broke ranks, and the transmission of the event abruptly ended.

Venezuela, a once-wealthy oil nation, is in the grips of a five-year crisis under President Maduro’s socialist government. Venezuelans struggle to afford scarce food and medicine under soaring inflation — driving masses across borders into Colombia and other neighboring nations.

This is a developing story.