A Citgo gas station canopy collapsed due to strong winds. (Alsip Fire Department)

Strong winds caused a commotion in a small Illinois village Monday night when a canopy at a gas station collapsed.

The Alsip Fire Department shared photos of the pancaked gas pumps at a local Citgo station. At least two vehicles crushed underneath the pumps, however, no injuries were reported.

A wind advisory was in effect by the National Weather Service during the time of the incident, FOX32 Chicago reported.