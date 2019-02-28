BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Authorities say an 87-year-old woman who was one of two pedestrians hit by a vehicle while crossing a Boise street has died of her injuries.
The Boise Police Department says the woman and an 89-year-old man were in a crosswalk about 5 p.m. Wednesday when a sport utility vehicle making a left-hand turn collided with them. Witnesses attempted life-saving resuscitation efforts on the woman while waiting for paramedics to arrive, but she died at the hospital. The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver is cooperating with police and an investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.
Police have not yet released the names of those involved.
Vehicle collides with 2 pedestrians in Boise, killing woman
