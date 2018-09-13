Vegas odds revealed for 2020 presidential hopefuls — and long shots
A Las Vegas oddsmaker has President Donald Trump favored to win the 2020 presidential election. Click to see the odds for a variety of candidates.
A Las Vegas betting group has President Donald Trump as the favorite to win the 2020 election, giving him 3 to 1 odds
Senator Kamala Harris, a California Democrat, is the leading rival but with 10 to 1 odds
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, fueled 2020 rumors but will face an uphill battle with 15 to 1 odds
Oprah Winfrey shut down rumors about a potential run but her 30 to 1 odds favor her over House Speaker Paul Ryan
Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti was given 40 to 1 odds, making him more favored than Hillary Clinton
Clinton was given 66 to 1 odds, placing her chances below Senator Bernie Sanders for 2020
Kanye West recently tweeted out the message “2024” but he was given 150 to 1 odds for the next presidential election
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dismissed rumors that he would run in 2020 but his 40 to 1 beat Clinton’s odds
US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley was given 50 to 1 odds despite Trump being the likely Republican candidate
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was given 66 to 1 odds
