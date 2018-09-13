Vegas odds revealed for 2020 presidential hopefuls — and long shots

A Las Vegas oddsmaker has President Donald Trump favored to win the 2020 presidential election. Click to see the odds for a variety of candidates.

A Las Vegas betting group has President Donald Trump as the favorite to win the 2020 election, giving him 3 to 1 odds (AP) a-las-vegas-betting-group-has-president-donald-trump-as-the-favorite-to-win-the-2020-election,-giving-him-3-to-1-odds

Senator Kamala Harris, a California Democrat, is the leading rival but with 10 to 1 odds (Kamala Harris Campaign) senator-kamala-harris,–a-california-democrat,-is-the-leading-rival-but-with-10-to-1-odds

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, fueled 2020 rumors but will face an uphill battle with 15 to 1 odds (AP) senator-elizabeth-warren,-a-massachusetts-democrat,-fueled-2020-rumors-but-will-face-an-uphill-battle-with-15-to-1-odds-

Oprah Winfrey shut down rumors about a potential run but her 30 to 1 odds favor her over House Speaker Paul Ryan (Getty) oprah-winfrey-shut-down-rumors-about-a-potential-run-but-her-30-to-1-odds-favor-her-over-house-speaker-paul-ryan

Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti was given 40 to 1 odds, making him more favored than Hillary Clinton (AP) stormy-daniels’-attorney-michael-avenatti-was-given-40-to-1-odds,-making-him-more-favored-than-hillary-clinton

Clinton was given 66 to 1 odds, placing her chances below Senator Bernie Sanders for 2020 (AP) clinton-was-given-66-to-1-odds,-placing-her-chances-below-senator-bernie-sanders-for-2020

Kanye West recently tweeted out the message “2024” but he was given 150 to 1 odds for the next presidential election (AP) kanye-west-recently-tweeted-out-the-message-“2024”-but-he-was-given-150-to-1-odds-for-the-next-presidential-election-

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dismissed rumors that he would run in 2020 but his 40 to 1 beat Clinton’s odds (REUTERS) dwayne-“the-rock”-johnson-dismissed-rumors-that-he-would-run-in-2020-but-his-40-to-1-beat-clinton’s-odds

US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley was given 50 to 1 odds despite Trump being the likely Republican candidate (UN) us-ambassador-to-the-un-nikki-haley-was-given-50-to-1-odds-despite-trump-being-the-likely-republican-candidate-