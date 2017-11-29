Vegas gunman owned unit at Reno shooting site, report says

Authorities in Reno responded Tuesday to an active shooter who fired shots from the eighth-floor onto the street below. (Fox Reno)

The Las Vegas gunman who killed 58 people in October had previously owned a unit at the Reno high-rise condominium which was the site of an active shooter Tuesday who fired shots from the eighth-floor onto the street below, The Associated Press reported.

Police said there were no reports of injuries in the Reno shooting. Authorities say gunshots were going off for at least 20 minutes.

Stephen Paddock owned a unit at the Montage but records show he sold the property in December 2016.

Police in Reno say Tuesday’s gunman, who is now dead, fired shots from the eighth-floor onto the street below.

Deputy Chief Tom Robinson told reporters Tuesday night that the man had died after a SWAT team went to the 8th floor of the Montage and engaged him. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he was killed by police gunfire or his own.

A woman in the room with the suspect was able to get out unharmed, police said, and no injuries were reported by either law enforcement officers or bystanders, Fox Reno reported.

On Oct. 1, Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino onto an outdoor concert below.

The Associated Press contributed to this report