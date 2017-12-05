Vatican heads into Moneyval evaluation amid new bank mystery

The Vatican is heading into a regular review of its efforts to fight money laundering amid a mysterious firing at its bank and ongoing questions about Pope Francis’ ability to reform the Holy See’s finances.

The Council of Europe’s Moneyval committee opens its three-day plenary meeting Wednesday during which it will issue a progress report on the Vatican’s compliance with international norms to fight money-laundering and terror financing, particularly at its bank.

A week before the Moneyval report, the Vatican abruptly fired the bank’s respected deputy manager, Giulio Mattietti, who had been instrumental in getting the Vatican’s its initial passing grade with Moneyval in 2012.

No reason was given. The bank only issued a cryptic statement saying Mattietti left “after due consideration” and as part of “normal administration procedures.”