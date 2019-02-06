Van Jones calls Trump’s SOTU ‘psychotically incoherent’ with ‘cookies and dog poop’

CNN host Van Jones had some harsh criticism for President Donald Trump over his State of the Union address.

During a panel discussion, Jones disagreed with former GOP senator Rick Santorum that Trump’s address was an attempt to reach out to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and other congressional Democrats.

“I saw this very differently. I saw this as a psychotically incoherent speech with cookies and dog poop. He tries to put together in the same speech these warm, kind things about humanitarianism and caring about children. At the same time, he is demonizing people who are immigrants in a way that is appalling,” Jones said.

Santorum pushed back, telling Jones that Trump was “demonizing child trafficking.” The former Obama official doubled down.

“There were people in that gallery who were children who have been torn away from their mothers at the border. He did not mention them. There were soldiers who were transgender who have been thrown out of the military. He didn’t mention them,” Jones continued. “There are veterans who he has thrown out of this country who are DREAMers. He did not mention them. And he did not say one positive thing- Listen, if you want to talk about the people he could have mentioned…”

“So not mentioning is a bad speech?” Santorum asked. “So he has to mention everybody you want him to mention?”

“If you’re gonna talk about immigration, you gonna talk about undocumented people… then talk about the one who drowned saving people in Houston after the storm. Talk about the people who have given their lives for this country. You guys see this very differently,” the CNN host responded.