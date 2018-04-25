VA nominee accused of drunken behavior, reckless prescribing

The nomination of the White House doctor to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs has suffered another blow with allegations of recklessly prescribing drugs and drunken behavior.

The White House is both defending Dr. Ronny Jackson and preparing for the possibility that he will withdraw from consideration as VA secretary.

Democratic staff on the Senate committee considering his nomination compiled accusations against Jackson from conversations with 23 current and former colleagues at the White House Medical Unit.

The summary includes the accusations that Jackson crashed a government vehicle while intoxicated and doled out such a large supply of a prescription opioid that staffers panicked because they thought the drugs were missing.

Jackson has denied allegations of bad behavior and has said that he’s moving ahead as planned.