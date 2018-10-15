VA asked to change Lincoln quote to include women

The words of Abraham Lincoln are usually revered, but not so for some when it comes to the motto for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Veterans groups and Yale Law School students are asking the VA to change its creed, saying it excludes women and ignores their contributions to the military.

The VA’s mission is to fulfill a promise of America’s 16th president “to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan.”

Yale students and three advocacy groups — Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, NYC Veterans Alliance and Service Women’s Action Network — petitioned the VA Friday to change the motto.

A VA spokesman says Lincoln’s words are a tribute to all veterans and the agency is reviewing the petition.