UVA says multicultural center open to everyone after black woman complains about 'too many white people'

The University of Virginia said on Wednesday that its multicultural student center was open to everyone after a viral video showed a black woman complaining that too many white students were occupying the space.

“In order to foster the diversity of experience and ideas that make UVA a great and good place to study and work, these centers are open to all members of the University community,” the school tweeted.

The tweet referenced “some questions” surrounding “the scope of inclusivity of these centers,” but didn’t mention the specific incident.

On Wednesday, a video surfaced from the multicultural center (MSC). The unidentified woman in the video begins by saying “public service announcement.”

“If ya’ll didn’t know, this is MSC and frankly there are just too many white people in here and this is a space for people of color [POC],” she said. “So just be really cognizant of the space that you’re taking up because it does make some of us POC uncomfortable when we see too many white people in here.”

She argued that white students already have plenty of recreational facilities on campus, while minority students have very few. She was cheered by what sounded like a handful of students at the end of the announcement.

According to the university, the multicultural center is one of four “spaces” meant to “embrace and support the diversity of this institution.” The other spaces include “LGBTQ, Latinx, and Interfaith student centers.”

