Utah’s medical pot dispensaries could pay $50-$60k a year

Utah could charge its medical marijuana dispensaries between $50,000 and $69,500 each year in operating fees under a new proposal by state officials.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Utah Department of Health sought feedback Tuesday on fees intended to bolster revenue and cover the costs of regulating medical marijuana.

State officials also proposed a starting cost of $15 for patient cards plus renewal fees.

Dispensary operating fees depend on the facility’s location and if it offers home delivery.

Facilities in urban counties would pay more.

Some interested companies said the fees were substantial and feared Utah would increase them.

Utah lawmakers recently increased the number of private dispensaries from seven to 14 and created the home delivery option.

Utah’s medical marijuana program is set to launch next year.