Utah unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent in June

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah’s low unemployment rate took a slight dip last month.



The state Department of Workforce Services announced Friday that June’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8 percent was down from 2.9 percent in May. There were about 45,500 residents unemployed but seeking work.



The national unemployment rate creeped up slightly to 3.7 percent last month.



According to the department, Utah had 45,200 more jobs in June than it did the same month last year.



All 10 of the private sector’s industry groups measured in the establishment survey posted net job increases in June, with the largest increase recorded by education and health services with 9,900 additional jobs.