Utah toddler in critical condition after falling from window

SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) – Authorities say a 3-year-old Utah boy suffered a severe head injury after he fell from a second-story window.



Authorities say the child fell about 13 feet from the bedroom window of a Spanish Fork house at about noon Tuesday.



Spanish Fork police say the boy landed on the cement driveway. The child likely pushed through a screen on the window.



The child was transported in critical condition by helicopter to a Salt Lake City hospital.