Utah residents report hundreds of stink bugs at gas station

Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)/Tim Parkinson / CC BY 2.0

LOGAN, Utah (AP) – Swarms of green stink bugs have welcomed customers at a Utah gas station.



The Herald Journal reported Wednesday hundreds of the insects known as Say’s stink bugs were reported by residents and travelers at a Chevron gas station.



Officials say the insects aggregated in large numbers partially because of a chemical substance secreted by the bugs in Smithfield.



Scientists say various environmental factors contributed to large swarms of insects including a wet spring, a delayed summer and unpredictable rains.



Officials say the bugs have green multifaceted backs and are known for their characteristic stink.



Scientists say residents can spray the insects, but would have to manage more bugs gathering on top of just as many dead ones.