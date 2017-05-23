Utah residents launch new moderate political party

Utah Republicans and Democrats are joining forces to create a new, moderate political party to give voters frustrated with both groups’ extremism a more centrist option.

Members of the group announced the formation of the United Utah Party on Monday at the Utah State Capitol. Party chairman Richard Davis says the group supports term limits, more nonpartisan elections, an increase in school funding and the right to own guns.

The party is working to get a candidate on the ballot for the special election to replace Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who is stepping down next month. Members of the group are attempting to gather 2,000 signatures by Friday in order to qualify as a registered political party and get their candidate’s name on the ballot.

