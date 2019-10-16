Utah police investigating death of woman found in motel room

MGN Online

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) – Police in Utah are investigating the death of a woman who was found dead at a motel in Midvale.



Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said a housekeeper discovered the body of 66-year-old Lynette Fay Pearse in a room at a Motel 6 Tuesday afternoon.



Gray called the death “suspicious” and said Pearse showed no obvious signs of trauma.



Gray said police are still working to determine the cause of death and hope an autopsy will provide clarity.



Police have not said whether anyone was staying in the room with Pearse or if she was the one to rent the room.



Court records show Pearse had been convicted of several shoplifting and trespassing crimes in Utah.