Utah police: 0.05 DUI law may mean new training, standards

Some Utah police say a new law giving the state the strictest DUI threshold in the country could change how officers screen people for DUI and look for signs someone’s blood alcohol level is over the new 0.05 percent limit.

Det. Greg Wilking with Salt Lake City police said Friday that officers will have to determine if indicators they use to determine someone is impaired or likely has a blood alcohol level at 0.08 percent can still work at the lower threshold.

Utah Chiefs of Police Association President Tom Ross also says police may need new training.

Utah’s Highway Patrol, however, says the law taking effect in late 2018 may change little for law enforcement because troopers first measure impairment through someone’s ability to complete tests such as standing on one leg before they measure someone’s alcohol levels.

