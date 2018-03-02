SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A prison escapee who shot at law enforcement officers during a pursuit in northeastern Utah was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.
The Deseret News reports 28-year-old Jarvis Charlie Cuch was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to assault on a federal officer and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Police attempted to stop Cuch for speeding as he was driving outside Vernal in December 2016.
Cuch fired two shots from a handgun out of his vehicle window during the pursuit.
Cuch had been convicted of a firearms charge in 2015, and he was transferred to a halfway house the next year.
Cuch had left the halfway house without permission months before the pursuit, so authorities considered him as an escapee.
Utah man sentenced to prison for shooting at officers
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A prison escapee who shot at law enforcement officers during a pursuit in northeastern Utah was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.