Utah man sentenced to prison for shooting at officers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A prison escapee who shot at law enforcement officers during a pursuit in northeastern Utah was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.



The Deseret News reports 28-year-old Jarvis Charlie Cuch was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to assault on a federal officer and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.



Police attempted to stop Cuch for speeding as he was driving outside Vernal in December 2016.



Cuch fired two shots from a handgun out of his vehicle window during the pursuit.



Cuch had been convicted of a firearms charge in 2015, and he was transferred to a halfway house the next year.



Cuch had left the halfway house without permission months before the pursuit, so authorities considered him as an escapee.